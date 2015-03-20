A bit of homemade for Holloman AFB airmen this holiday season

Plastic tubs filled with donated packages of cookies for Holloman Air Force Base airmen living in the dorms this holiday season.

(Tribune News Service) — Cars came through the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce early Monday morning, Dec. 7 to deliver packages of cookies for the Holloman Air Force Base Cookie Drive .

The annual Holloman Air Force cookie drive collected more than 27,000 cookies at the cookie drop-offs Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 .

The goal was 14,000 cookies.

Packages of cookies were dropped off in individual packages to be distributed to the Holloman Airmen living in the dorms on Holloman Air Force Base .

There were two drop-off points: The Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce parking lot and the Holloman Air Force Base Community Activities Center.

“We’re collecting cookies from the community for our Airmen and Holloman Air Force Base ,” Holloman Air Force Base spokeswoman Denise Ottaviano said. “We do this every year. It builds morale and gives a little something homemade to our Airmen who will be away from home during the holidays.”

The cookies will be distributed to the Airmen in the dorms.

“A lot of them are away from home for the holidays for the first time,” Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Michelle Gill said.

On Dec. 6 , the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce drop-off location received 419 dozen cookies for the Airmen.

The total of cookies collected on Dec. 6 was more than 14,000 cookies.

The event is sponsored by the Holloman Spouses organization.

(c)2020 the Alamogordo Daily News (Alamogordo, N.M.)

Visit the Alamogordo Daily News (Alamogordo, N.M.) at www.alamogordonews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.