A 7-year-old’s wish has come true: Green army women are a reality
By DARCEL ROCKETT | Chicago Tribune | Published: December 9, 2020
(Tribune News Service) — For 7-year-old
As of last week, she can now play with her own set of plastic green Army women.
“I’m so excited to finally have the Army girl toys! My dream came true!” she said.
For Lord, a
Her daughter wrote a letter in summer 2019 saying she had a friend whose mom is in the Army, and that while she’d seen pink Army men, “those aren’t girls and people in the Army don’t wear pink. Some girls don’t like pink. So, please can you make Army girls that look like women.”
“The color didn’t fool her, and she wasn’t going to let it go — that’s just her personality,”
“I thought it was just a lesson on speaking up. I didn’t know that we would get a response,”
The women come in a number of combat action poses and three colors: green, pink and tan.
“It’s incredibly gratifying to see a project that I had been thinking about for years finally come to life,” Imel said. “I think just about everyone remembers that moment of excitement and joy from childhood when they finally opened a toy that was on their wish list forever. I’m very thankful for all the support this project has received during such a challenging year, and I hope this crosses a few wishes off the list for kids out there for many years to come.”
Imel’s crowdfunding effort helped bring the figures to fruition. He said he’s heard from kids and adults wishing for Army women, and he said they should have existed years ago. His firm is selling a pack of 36 female soldier figurines for $14.80 and a 100-piece play set for $50. There are 22 poses plus a military working dog and stretcher accessory. Preorders are available. Look for updates on the BMC Toys website. He already has a few thousand preorders on the books.
“It’s been surreal to see this toy become a reality,” said
