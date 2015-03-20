9 days ago after Maria, less than half of Puerto Rico National Guard on duty

Members of New York Task Force 1 and the Puerto Rico National guard deliver food and water to residents near Utuado, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 26, 2017.

When a natural disaster strikes in the United States, one of the first lines of defense in calming the chaos is typically the National Guard. The service advertises doing so as a core mission, telling prospective guardsmen and women that, as "citizen-soldiers," they will be called upon to help friends and neighbors.

But nine days after Hurricane Maria, a striking trend has emerged: Less than half of the 8,000 members of the Puerto Rico National Guard are currently on duty. Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, the top U.S. officer overseeing military operations on the island, attributed this to a combination of factors. Many personnel are dealing with the devastation in their own lives, he said, and some are responding instead in their full-time jobs as police, firefighters or other first responders.

The struggle to activate National Guard troops comes as Puerto Rico grapples with devastation that U.S. officials have, repeatedly, called unprecedented while defending the federal government's response. However, a growing number of critics have questioned why more U.S. forces were not deployed sooner. The storm cut a 60-mile wide swath across the island with Category-4 strength, knocking out the electrical grid and people desperate for help.

Of the Puerto Rico Guard's 8,000 members, some 2,750 are activated, said Kurt Rauschenberg, a National Guard Bureau spokesman. That number is growing by the day, but it illustrates a crucial difference in how states and territories responded to other hurricanes this year.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott activated all 7,000 members of the Florida National Guard prior to Hurricane Irma pummeling the state. In Texas, all 12,000 members were activated within two days of Hurricane Harvey coming ashore with Category-4 strength.

The comparatively small number of National Guard troops on duty in Puerto Rico may have slowed awareness of how bad the destruction was, with fewer personnel responding initially and cataloging needs. Initially, the active-duty military's response consisted primarily of sailors and Marines aboard two Navy combat ships, the USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill, but increased significantly Tuesday after Long visited Puerto Rico and saw the devastation firsthand.

Buchanan, who arrived in Puerto Rico on Thursday, said that about 4,500 or 4,600 U.S. troops were on duty as of Friday, including Guard personnel. More are on the way, though he declined to say how large the mission could become.

"I can't give you a total number, but I can tell you that DOD is committed to bringing in more people as long as there is a need," Buchanan said, referring to the Department of Defense.

Many roads still need to be cleared, but he said it makes sense for local companies to perform the work. That way, Buchanan said, federal disaster-relief money will be pumped into a local economy that needs help.

