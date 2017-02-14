9 arrested after gang raids by police, feds in California
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 14, 2017
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Nine men believed to be affiliated with violent gang activity have been arrested in connection to a series of raids by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Santa Cruz Police Department.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the raids conducted early Monday capped a five-year investigation into gang violence in Santa Cruz. The raids targeted members of the MS-13 gang, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha gang.
Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Dan Flippo says he believes the department will be able to solve two recent homicides with the arrests made Monday.
Evidence is still being processed in connection to the arrests.
