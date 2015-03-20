82nd podcast: The end of World War I

In the 82nd Airborne Division's weekly look back at its 100-year history, officials will examine the end of World War I, the unit's reintegration at home and myths from the time period.

The latest All American Legacy Podcast, released every Tuesday, will feature two guests.

They are Jennifer Keene, a professor of history and chairwoman of the history department at Chapman University in California, and Joseph Coohill, a historian and podcaster known by the alias Professor Buzzkill.

Keene specializes in the American military experience during World War I and is the author of three books on the subject.

Coohill's podcast, also called Professor Buzzkill, examines the myths and misconceptions about history.

He spoke with the 82nd Airborne about technology in World War I, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, the controversy surrounding Sgt. Alvin York's actions in World War I and more.

The weekly All American Legacy Podcast series is part of a larger celebration of the storied division's 100th anniversary.

They are available, free of charge, through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and various other services.

Officials expect to release a new episode each Tuesday until at least All American Week - the annual celebration of past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

To find the podcast, go to iTunes at tiny.cc/AALPiTunes, Google Play at tiny.cc/ AALPGooglePlay or Stitcher at tiny.cc/AALPStitcher.

brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.



