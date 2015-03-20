82nd Airborne podcast to revisit quadruple amputee Travis Mills, paratrooper for life

Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills interacts with his daughter Chloe inside a kitchen remodeling showroom in Bethesda, Md., not far from Walter Reed National Military Hospital where he is recuperating from combat injuries that have left him as a quadruple amputee.

Travis Mills lost his arms and legs in Afghanistan. But that doesn’t make him any less of a paratrooper.

In the next episode of the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Legacy Podcast, Mills will talk about his service with the 4th Brigade Combat Team and how he continues to overcome life’s challenges.

The 12th episode in the podcast series, it is titled “Paratrooper for Life | Staff Sgt. Travis Mills."

Mills, then a staff sergeant, was critically injured April 10, 2012, while on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. An improvised explosive device tore off portions of his legs and arms, and he became one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries.

But in the wake of his injuries, Mills has found new purpose. He’s become a motivational speaker, actor, author and advocate for veterans and amputees, forming the Travis Mills Foundation in Maine to assist combat-injured veterans and their families.

Mills also has become an inspiration, becoming the subject of countless news articles, a documentary and a best-selling memoir titled “Tough as They Come.”

One thing his isn’t, however, is a “wounded warrior.” Mills prefers the term recalibrated warrior, but “paratrooper” is also acceptable. It’s a title Mills earned through his service, and one he is not keen on giving up.

“Despite losing portions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan, Mills is still a paratrooper who continues to overcome life's challenges, breaking physical barriers and defying odds,” according to the 82nd Airborne Division. “Thanks to his amazing strength, courage, an incredible will to live, the heroic actions of the men in his unit, the prayers of thousands, and all the health care providers at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, near Washington D.C., Mills remains on the road to recovery. Every day is a battle, but he continues to astound friends and family alike with his progress and with his amazing spirit.”

The podcast, produced by the 82nd Airborne Division’s public affairs office, is available free of charge through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and various other services.

A new episode is slated to be released each week this year as part of the unit's centennial celebration, which is expected to peak during All American Week — an annual event gathering past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

To find the podcast, go to iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.

brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.