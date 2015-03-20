82nd Airborne hopes to start new holiday tradition with public concert

At Fort Bragg, does Santa wear a maroon beret?

And is a family holiday photo complete without a parachute and camouflage?

Those are questions the 82nd Airborne Division hopes to answer as it tries to start a new holiday tradition on Fort Bragg, hosting a first-of-its-kind concert outside the division headquarters off Gruber Road.

The All-American Chorus and 82nd Airborne Division Band will each perform a medley of holiday classics in the free concert, which will be open to the public.

The concert will take place Dec. 14 starting at 5p.m.

The two groups will perform on a stage that will be set up outside of the 82nd Airborne headquarters on All American Way.

Hundreds are expected to attend, said 1st Lt. Alex Sagues, the event's lead planner.

Sagues said there will be bleacher seating for 800 guests. There also will be bring-your-own-seating areas for potentially thousands.

He said officials aren't sure how many people will attend, but they are hoping for a large crowd.

The event will mark the last day before troops begin a half-day schedule for the holiday, he said.

It also will include static displays of military equipment and a station where families can take holiday photos decked out in parachutes and in military vehicles.

The concert will be a coming-out party of sorts for the new, larger 82nd Airborne Division Band.

In recent months, the band has absorbed parts of the former Army Ground Forces Band, which inactivated.

The event also will give the public a look at the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters, which will be decorated for the holiday.

The chorus, the 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band and a brass quintet will perform in the holiday concert.

Family readiness groups are expected to be on hand to sell food and other refreshments, Sagues said.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move into nearby Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center.

Officials said anyone on Fort Bragg or in the surrounding communities is welcome to attend, so long as they can access the installation. Organizers are asking potential guests to RSVP via the 82nd Airborne Division Facebook page to help them plan for the crowds.

That page, with additional information on the concert, is facebook.com/82ndAirborneDivision.

