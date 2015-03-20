82nd Airborne Division veterans to appear on CBS show 'Hunted'

They may try to vanish, but two veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division will be working together to track and capture teams of fugitives in a new show that premiered on CBS Sunday night.

Muhammad "Shadow" Bilal and Cortice Miles - Team Foxtrot - will search for teams of concocted fugitives across a 100,000-square-mile region in the Southeast on CBS' "Hunted.'' The show premiered tonight after the AFC Championship game, but moves to its regular time on Wednesday at 8 p.m. starting Jan. 25.

Dubbed as an elaborate game of hide-and-seek, the show has completed filming, but participants couldn't reveal the outcome. Each fugitive team that successfully evaded the hunters for 28 days would receive $250,000.

"When we're closing in on somebody, it's almost like the same thrill that I can explain to my paratroopers when you're about to jump out of the plane," Bilal said. "It's dangerous and you have to keep your mind on the task, but it's so thrilling."

One of nine teams of hunters, Bilal and Miles said they were recruited to be part of the show. Many of the hunters come from military and law enforcement backgrounds.

The pair of former paratroopers relied on a command center and intelligence experts to provide information, then they chased down leads. Although they can't reveal all their tactics, both men said they used digital activity to learn patterns and track movements.

"We followed every single lead, every single moment of the day," Bilal said. "I didn't know where the individual was going to go that I had to follow. If the lead said they were in another city or state, then we physically went. This is what I do for a living. Ninety percent of what I do in real life, I did on the show. A lot of it is finding people that don't want to be found."

The men brought different expertise to the show, but worked together seamlessly, Bilal said.

Bilal retired from the Army as a sergeant first class and served three years with the National Guard before he worked as a contractor providing diplomatic security protection in the Middle East. Now, he lives in Fayetteville and owns Shadow Protection Services, where he's served as a body guard for average people, and celebrities who visit town.

His partner, Miles, served in the Army for three years before he pursued a career in law enforcement. He's a detective sergeant for the Bessemer Police Department in his home state of Alabama.

The men didn't know each other before the show, but realized they were both paratroopers for the 82nd Airborne Division around the same time.

"Once we identified we were both veterans - and veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division - it seemed like we served together," Bilal said. "Anybody who served in the 82nd can tell you about Ardennes and Sicily Drop Zone."

Miles, who was a specialist TOW gunner for 1st Brigade Combat Team from 1994 to 1997, said he pursued military service and a career in law enforcement as a way to protect people. He served three years in the Army and 18 years in law enforcement.

Miles said his strength is interrogation. He regularly conducts polygraph exams, and has learned how to read people, he said.

Above all, Miles said his military training helped him become assertive and learn to work in a team.

Serving in the 82nd Airborne Division pushed him to accomplish tasks laid out, a trait that he applies to his civilian career and appearance on the show, he said.

"It goes back to that drive; to not give up," Miles said.

"You will follow that mission. That same determination and drive, that helped me. I knew going in, no matter what, I was going to find that person."

