8 special operations forces injured in Fort Bragg training
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 14, 2017
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Eight U.S. special operations forces were injured Thursday during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, according to an Army spokesman.
The soldiers were taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.
Bockholt didn't know the extent of the soldiers' injuries.
Initial reports said the injuries happened in an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that.
"There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges," Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating. "We're looking into exactly what happened."
About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the largest Army installation by population and one of the largest in the world, covering about 161,000 acres.
The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army adapting more vehicles to carry ammo across Europe
Why do so many South Koreans hate THAAD? It’s complicated
Navy evacuates planes, personnel from 2 bases in direct path of Harvey
Air Force pilot dies after crash at Nevada Test and Training Range
Once homeless, Iraq War veteran moves into unique new home
US marks 9/11 anniversary with resolve, tears and hope