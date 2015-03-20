75 Years after Pearl Harbor, Marine reflects on service in South Pacific

Seventy-five years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, killing and wounding thousands while plunging the nation into one of the bloodiest conflicts in world history.

Alfred "Fritz" Weinhofer, now of The Woodlands, was 18 years old at the time. Within a few months, the handsome young man with hazel eyes and a Cary Grant chin dimple enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served in the Fourth Marine Division, known as the "Fighting Fourth," and was stationed in the South Pacific, where he worked reconnaissance – a position akin to today's Navy SEALs. He was a rifle marksman, a tank crewman, a light machine gun crewman and a scout, and fought in battles on several islands during the turbulent months leading up to the end of World War II.

On July 14, 1944, Weinhofer drew the first night watch shift looking after a military hospital on Saipan Island. On his watch, enemy forces attacked the hospital, but the 20-year-old kept his calm and was able to beat off the attack, saving the lives of many patients. The act of bravery earned him a Bronze Star medal.

Weinhofer was offered a promotion that would have taken him out of harm's way, but he refused.

"I could have been a kitchen man and had three stripes," Weinhofer recalled. "But I didn't want that."

He preferred to fight alongside his fellow Marines.

He went on to fight in battles on Tinian and Iwo Jima. As Marines were raising the American flag on Mt. Suribachi – a historic moment captured in an iconic photograph – Weinhofer was on the other side of the island, running the Japanese out of underground caves.

After the war ended and victory was secured, Weinhofer was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal, given his $69.30 in salary, plus a $6.30 travel stipend, and returned to his home state of Pennsylvania.

Today, Weinhofer is 93 and living in The Woodlands near his daughter Karla. Time has faded the memories of his time in the South Pacific. The dates and names run together, but the battles come back in waves. He still has his uniform, carefully stored in plastic inside an old suitcase with a Cowboys sticker on the side.

Now, it's up to his daughter to guard the memories, preserved in plastic-protected documents and old war stories.

———

©2016 the Houston Chronicle

Visit the Houston Chronicle at www.chron.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.