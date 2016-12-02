$715,000 for cyber-warrior training going to Vermont university
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 2, 2016
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Vermont's Norwich University is getting almost $715,000 from the National Security Agency to help train cyber warriors.
The Northfield military college recently received the award in collaboration with the United States Army Reserve to support scholarships for soldiers and to enhance local and regional community outreach.
The school will provide scholarships to U.S. Army Reserve soldiers to enter the online graduate certificate programs for information security and assurance. The money will also provide software and hardware upgrades.
Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says the work Norwich is doing to help train cyber warriors is more important than ever.
