7 sent to hospital after report of Ohio State active shooter
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JULIE CARR SMYTH | Associated Press | Published: November 28, 2016
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after an active shooter was reported on campus, the Columbus Fire Department said shortly after the school sent a series of tweets telling students to shelter in place and to "Run Hide Fight."
Two of those people are in stable condition, the department said. It had no information on the other five people.
Around 10 a.m., the university's emergency management department tweeted "Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College." Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.
"Run, hide, fight" is standard protocol for active shooter situations. It means: Run, evacuate if possible; hide, get silently out of view; or fight, as a last resort, take action to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter if your life is in imminent danger.
The university followed up with another tweet: "Continue to shelter in place in north campus area. Follow directions of Police on scene." The university asked for anyone with information to call police.
Many police vehicles were at the scene. No other information was immediately available.
With nearly 60,000 students at its main Columbus campus, Ohio State is one of the nation's largest universities.
