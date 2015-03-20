‘60 Days In’ star Nate Burrell was charged with rape, assault before suicide

(Tribune News Service) — Nate Burrell , a Marine veteran who starred in two seasons of A&E’s “60 Days In” was facing charges of rape and multiple counts of assault in the days leading up to his suicide.

Burrell, 33, fatally shot himself in downtown Allegan, Mich. , Saturday night, his sister, Chelsey Walker , told TMZ.

But while a public suicide note posted on Facebook alluded to marital troubles with his wife, People reported late Tuesday that Burrell had been charged in late October, days before his suicide.

Burrell was due back in court for arraignment on Nov. 9 for five felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The reality star served two tours in Iraq as an active duty Marine from 2006 to 2010, then three years in the reserves before being honorably discharged in 2013.

He appeared on seasons three and four of “60 Days In,” in which he volunteered to go behind bars under fake identities in Fulton County Jail in Atlanta . The reality show aims to “expose internal issues and what really happens behind bars,” according to A&E.

In a Facebook message, Burrell spoke directly to his wife and an apparent custody battle over their unborn child.

“You win!” he wrote. “You have promised for weeks you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn’t know who I was messing with.”

He also apologized to friends who thought “you could have changed my mind.”

“This isn’t a spontaneous thing. I had so much support through this and I am beyond grateful for everyone and everything you all have done. SO THANK YOU!” Burrell wrote.

"But we all have our day, our time to go, most feel like we shouldn’t decide that but I’m here to tell you I’ve made that decision and as hard as it was I am happy with my decision. I’m done fighting the demons of my past, I’m done fighting the demons of today, and the demons of tomorrow.”

