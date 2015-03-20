‘60 Days In’ star Nate Burrell was charged with rape, assault before suicide
By KATE FELDMAN | New York Daily News | Published: November 3, 2020
Burrell, 33, fatally shot himself in downtown
But while a public suicide note posted on Facebook alluded to marital troubles with his wife, People reported late Tuesday that Burrell had been charged in late October, days before his suicide.
Burrell was due back in court for arraignment on
The reality star served two tours in
He appeared on seasons three and four of “60 Days In,” in which he volunteered to go behind bars under fake identities in
In a Facebook message, Burrell spoke directly to his wife and an apparent custody battle over their unborn child.
“You win!” he wrote. “You have promised for weeks you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn’t know who I was messing with.”
He also apologized to friends who thought “you could have changed my mind.”
“This isn’t a spontaneous thing. I had so much support through this and I am beyond grateful for everyone and everything you all have done. SO THANK YOU!” Burrell wrote.
"But we all have our day, our time to go, most feel like we shouldn’t decide that but I’m here to tell you I’ve made that decision and as hard as it was I am happy with my decision. I’m done fighting the demons of my past, I’m done fighting the demons of today, and the demons of tomorrow.”
