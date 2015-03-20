$590M in aircraft, warship, SEALs work flows to San Diego defense contractors
By GARY ROBBINS | The San Diego Union-Tribune | Published: September 30, 2017
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — San Diego County's huge defense industry has pulled in more than $590 million from the Defense Department this month to work on everything from unmanned aircraft to warships to bomb testing systems.
Roughly $305 million of the work was awarded to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GAAS) in Poway, primarily for research, development and service on two of its unmanned aircraft systems, Gray Eagle and Reaper.
The single largest contract was $163.2 million for production hardware for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, which can be used for surveillance, communications and to deliver weapons. The contract was awarded on behalf of the Army.
Among the other contracts, RQ Construction of Carlsbad is getting $59.5 million to design and build Navy SEAL operation facilities in San Diego that will support SEAL teams Five and Seven.
Cubic Global Defense of San Diego will be given up to $61 million to do combat and tactical training systems work on behalf of the Air Force. The Defense Department also awarded Cubic $9.9 million to develop systems to help the military deal with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear threats.
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration was awarded nearly $64.5 million to design, build and sustain the Bomber Armament Tester, a testing system that can be used B-2A, B1-B and B-52H aircraft.
BAE Systems' ship repair unit in San Diego will receive about $24.5 million to perform upgrades and repairs on the Gabrielle Giffords and the Omaha, a pair of littoral combat ships.
Del Rey Systems & Technology of San Diego will get $26 million for a variety of command, control and communications systems for the Navy.
UC San Diego is getting nearly $15.4 million for ocean acoustics research that will be done on behalf of the Navy.
Northrop Grumman Systems of San Diego will receive $7.5 million to perform upgrade work on the E-6B aircraft on behalf of the Navy. And Cox Construction of Vista is getting $17.8 million to build transient training barracks at Camp Parks, east of San Francisco.
