$50,000 literary prize goes to retired foreign service officer
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 2, 2017
NEW YORK — A retired foreign service officer is now a prize-winning author.
Peter Cozzens has received the Gilder Lehrman Prize for Military History for "The Earth Is Weeping: The Epic Story of the Indian Wars for the American West," prize officials said on Thursday. The $50,000 prize was announced jointly by the New-York Historical Society and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Cozzens, who has written or edited 17 books focusing on the Civil War and the American West, retired recently after spending 30 years in the U.S. Department of State. He has also contributed to The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine and other publications.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Former Navy Secretary questions Russia's role in election
Poll: 4 NATO nations would pick Russia to defend them if threatened
From Fort Eustis to the West Wing: McMaster is seen as a soldier-scholar
Trump taps Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser
Shulkin promises ‘major changes’ at Veterans Affairs
Vietnam vet lost his Purple Heart as thieves swept into the Oroville Dam evacuation zone