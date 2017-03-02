$50,000 literary prize goes to retired foreign service officer

NEW YORK — A retired foreign service officer is now a prize-winning author.

Peter Cozzens has received the Gilder Lehrman Prize for Military History for "The Earth Is Weeping: The Epic Story of the Indian Wars for the American West," prize officials said on Thursday. The $50,000 prize was announced jointly by the New-York Historical Society and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Cozzens, who has written or edited 17 books focusing on the Civil War and the American West, retired recently after spending 30 years in the U.S. Department of State. He has also contributed to The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine and other publications.

