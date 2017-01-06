5 dead, 8 wounded in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, suspect in custody

People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect was not harmed and that law enforcement fired no shots.

<element>

A county official said the shooter pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom and started shooting, killing five people and wounding at least eight.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner, was briefed on the airport shooting by the Broward Sheriff's office. He told the Associated Press by phone that the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight and had checked a gun.

LaMarca says the shooter pulled out the gun after claiming his bag.

At a news conference, the sheriff would not confirm that report. He says the investigation is "fluid and active."

Unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired shortly before 3 p.m. were unfounded, Israel said. He said SWAT officers were clearing the whole airport.

Earlier, the airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.

A passenger said he heard the first gunshots as he picked up his luggage from a baggage claim carousel.

John Schilcher told Fox News the person next to him fell to the ground. He siad other people started falling, and he then dropped to the ground with his wife and mother-in-law. Schilcher says "the firing just went on and on."

He says the shooter emptied his weapon and reloaded during an eerily quiet lull in the gunfire. Schilcher says he didn't assume it was safe until he saw a police officer standing over him.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene. One showed video of medics taking care of a victim outside the airport.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it's not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else.

At the afternoon news conference, the sheriff would not comment on the suspect's identity. Israel said the suspect was being questioned.

Jillian Saunders, from Palm Beach, Fla., told the Associated Press in direct Twitter messages that she was watching the activity from the tarmac in a plane scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

"Everything you see on the news is happening outside my window," she said. "I am luckily on the plane and they said we are right now the safest people at the airport."

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and that "everyone is running."

Airport officials said on the airport's website that it was suspending flights. Earlier in the day, the Federal Aviation Administration regulated the pace of flights because of heavy volume after morning fog. According to tracking service FlightAware, about 60 flights to and from Fort Lauderdale were delayed and fewer than a dozen canceled before the shooting.

Stripes writer Lauren King and Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro and Adriana Gomez-Licon in Miami contributed to this report.

<related>