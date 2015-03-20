5 arrested in killing of El Paso Army veteran

El Paso police have arrested five people on capital murder charges in connection with the killing of an Afghanistan war veteran earlier this month, officials said Friday evening.

Tyler Kaden Croke, 23, who died of stab wounds to his neck, was found dead on May 7 at the Cantera Apartments at 1501 Lomaland Drive on the East Side of El Paso, police said.

An investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit found that five people allegedly worked together to kill Croke. A motive for the killing was not disclosed.

Authorities arrested Tristan Chilton, 21, and Stephanie Fernandez, 28, both of Socorro; Zachary Johnston, 20, and Adam Acosta, 19, both of Fort Bliss; and Brandon Olsen, 27, of Las Cruces.

Fernandez was also arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and traffic warrants, police officials said.

Johnston and Acosta were arrested by Las Cruces police in that city and are jailed awaiting extradition to El Paso, officials said.

Jail booking photos were not released because the investigation continues.

Chilton and Acosta were jailed under a $1 million bond. Olsen was jailed on a $1.5 million bond. Johnston was booked on a $1,250,000 bond. And Fernandez was being held on a bond of $1,026,048.

Croke lived in El Paso and had served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Salem, Virginia.

