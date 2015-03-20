44th Medical Brigade aims to find best medics at Fort Bragg for Army-wide competition

Three teams of 44th Medical Brigade soldiers went head-to-head on Fort Bragg over the past week as part of a competition aimed at finding the best medics in the unit.

The winning team is slated to compete as part of the Army-wide Best Medic Competition in Texas next month.

On Fort Bragg, teams from Bragg and Fort Benning, Georgia, competed over three days with numerous events designed to test their endurance, physical fitness and technical prowess.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kristopher Rick, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, said the competition was aimed at identifying the best soldiers to compete in Texas.

“We strive to find the best of the best,” he said.

Next month, Army medics from across the force will gather at Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis for a grueling 72-hour competition hosted by Army Medical Command.

There, two-medic teams will be tested in the areas of physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies.

More than simply a test of medical knowledge, the contest has expanded in recent years, borrowing events from other Army competitions, such as the Best Ranger and Best Warrior events.

After visiting the Best Medic event last year, Rick said leaders in the 44th Medical Brigade adjusted their competition to better mirror the Army-wide test.

The result was a more open concept, with teams able to plot their own course through much of the competition, choosing what events to tackle and in what order.

On Wednesday, that meant teams had to negotiate an obstacle course, land navigation course and find their way between various warrior skills tasks that had them tying knots, preparing for chemical weapons and more.

“It’s more of a real-world environment,” Rick said. “There’s a huge difference (from last year). They aren’t just following bread crumbs anymore.”

The teams included Sgt. Greyson Walker and Capt. Raymond Wong from the 14th Combat Support Hospital at Fort Benning, Maj. Manuel Menendez and Sgt. 1st Class Rob Lemon of the 28th Combat Support Hospital, and Sgt. Meagan Jenkins and Sgt. Heekyu Chang of the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion and 28th Combat Support Hospital.

The soldiers were selected following similar competitions at the battalion level, officials said. Rick said they were already among the best in the Army at what they do.

“The 44th Medical Brigade is the premiere medical brigade in the U.S. Army,” he said. “We have a good amount of talent in our organization.”

But Rick said the competition was about much more than bragging rights.

“We’re looking for not only really good medics, but good leaders and soldiers,” he said. “This sets them up for success. We ask a ton of our junior leaders. This is a good way to test them.”

———

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.