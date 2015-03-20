400 Fort Bliss soldiers, 24 helicopters set for Europe

About 400 soldiers from Fort Bliss’ 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment will deploy to Europe in February, post officials announced Tuesday.

The soldiers and about 24 AH-64 Apache helicopters will go to Europe for a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This is an ongoing mission to show support to NATO and other European partner nations and to train with them.

The 1-501st will take part in joint training exercises while in Europe and will support aviation operations throughout Europe, officials with Fort Bliss’ Combat Aviation Brigade said.

They will be working on a concept known as interoperability — the ability to work, communicate and fight together — and strengthen relationships with European partner nations, officials said.

“We look forward to this exceptional opportunity to work with U.S. Army Europe and our allies and partners,” said Lt. Col. Chris Crotzer, the commander of the 1-501st.

“We are excited to conduct challenging training with multinational forces across several different countries and to learn about many new cultures while doing so,” Crotzer said.

The 1-501st, which is considered an attack and reconnaissance helicopter battalion, will primarily be stationed out of Germany but will be prepared to train throughout Europe, particularly Romania, Latvia and Poland.

It primarily will be supporting the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum, N.Y.

The battalion did a training rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., this past summer. NTC, as it is known, is considered one of the Army’s top training facilities. The battalion also did aerial gunnery and other training events at Fort Bliss to get ready.

The Combat Aviation Brigade already has soldiers in Europe with the 3-501st having about 300 soldiers there and the 2-501st with about 90. Those soldiers are expected to return home starting in March.

