4 soldiers still in hospital after deadly Fort Bragg accident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Four Fort Bragg soldiers remain hospitalized after a deadly training accident Thursday.

One soldier was killed and seven injured during demolition training that was part of the Special Forces Qualification Course, officials with U.S. Army Special Operations Command have said.

Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the command, said Friday that three of the injured soldiers were treated and released on Thursday.

He said the command would not discuss the nature of the injuries for the remaining soldiers.

An observer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was among the injured, officials said. He received minor injuries.

“Training incidents of this scope and nature involving demolitions are rare,” officials said in a statement released Friday. “The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School has not had an incident involving demolitions resulting in injury in more than 20 years. This training is inherently dangerous. Cadre and staff do everything within their power to ensure that the training we conduct is safe, with the well-being of our students always as our top priority.''

Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, was killed during the incident, according to USASOC. The cause of death is under investigation.

Dalida was a student in the Special Forces Engineer Course and was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group at the Special Warfare Center and School.

Officials previously said the others injured in the training were students and cadre at the Special Warfare Center and School, which trains the Army’s Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations soldiers.

The soldiers were transported by air and ground to Womack Army Medical Center for care.

Dalida had served in the Army for 11 years, officials said. He enlisted in September 2006 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Before attending Special Forces Assessment and Selection, officials said he served in aviation units and had previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities to honor Dilada.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of the training accident and loss of life at Fort Bragg," the governor said in a statement. "We are grateful for the selfless service of members of our military and their families, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy."

Leaders in Congress have said the deadly accident is an example of the over-taxed state of the military at home and overseas.

Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Thursday that Congress and the president have failed to give troops the training, resources and equipment they need.

On Friday, Rep. Mac Thornberry, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said training accidents at Fort Bragg, Fort Hood in Texas and Camp Pendleton in California in recent days are evidence of a force under stress.

The three unrelated accidents have resulted in the deaths of two service members and injuries to nearly two dozen others.

“Part of the underlying cause of the training and maintenance problems that plague our military is Washington’s dysfunctional budget process. We cannot allow that to continue,” Thornberry said. “There is widespread agreement that Congress and the White House should do better. It is time to actually come through by funding the military for the full year at a level that matches what we are asking them to do.”

According to USASOC, the investigation into the accident will include a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center based at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The team is deploying to Fort Bragg to lead the investigation with support from USASOC and the Special Warfare Center and School, Bockholt said. He noted that regulations require all Army accidents be investigated and reported and that the Combat Readiness Center assumes responsibility as the lead investigating agency when accident findings may have an Army-wide impact.

