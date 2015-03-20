35-year soldier says goodbyes before another deployment

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Tribune News Service) -- Joseph Marsiglia was a short-timer. Then his boss -- the U.S. Army Reserve-- called.

Marsiglia, 53, soon will head to Afghanistan on his sixth deployment with the Reserve's medical command. He, a colonel, has racked up 35-plus years of military service and was set to retire this fall.

Yes, he'd much prefer being home with his wife and daughter in Gaylord and two grown sons in Grand Rapids, he said. But ...

"I probably didn't have to go, but when you wear the uniform, and your boss calls and says, 'I need you to do this,' your sense of duty kicks in and you do it," Marsiglia said.

Marsiglia now is in the long process of saying goodbye before he starts his 9-month job as the officer in charge of his division's medical assets.

This includes giving notice at the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency where Marsiglia works to keep roofs over veterans' heads in the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.

The NMCAA is hosting several farewells and honors for Marsiglia, including one last week in Traverse City and another on Jan. 30 in Gaylord.

"I don't think I'd be human if I didn't worry," said Melodie Linebaugh, Marsiglia's homeless programs manager. "But I think any soldier that goes into battle is a special person who represents our country at the utmost level. I know he is doing a job that keeps me safe, and I support him all the way."

Marsiglia, who also spent 25 years with the Gaylord Police Department, said he's going to miss his work with the NMCAA, where he talked to anyone who would listen about veteran homelessness because "they don't come to you."

"I spoke on the radio station, the VFW, American Legion, Rotary ... anyone who would have me at their meetings. Through word of mouth, maybe someone would say, 'Oh yeah, I met this guy,' to someone they knew. I'd go to party stores, laundromats, leave our business cards laying around," Marsiglia said. "This job is all about communication."

Marsiglia's sincere touch with the language reaches veterans and simplifies the slew of resources available so they'll use them, Linebaugh said.

"I think you can get overwhelmed when you get back from serving your country and living in this structured environment where you're given orders and you know exactly what to do and exactly what the job is," Linebaugh said.

"It can be very difficult at times when you get back."

Rural northern Michigan faces additional challenges as veterans -- homeless or on the verge of homelessness -- easily "stay hidden," she added. Last year, SSVF helped 228 people in 23 counties.

Linebaugh suspects there are many more living in the woods, in tents and campers who "want to be left alone" until health problems drive them to services.

"We may have 200 more veterans that we haven't found," Linebaugh said. "They're a proud group of people -- men and women that have served -- and they don't want a handout. Our job is to get them to use the benefit, and help them attain permanent housing because it impacts health and if it impacts their health, it impacts their everyday life."

Marsiglia said he was "stunned" at how many homeless veterans are out there. He recalled one particular veteran he met who'd been living in the state park with his family.

"A young couple with three or four small children, freezing their butts off in two tents," Marsiglia said.

Using their network of service agencies, the family found an apartment, jobs and child care within a week, Marsiglia said.

"You see it in case after case -- you just give them the nudge they need," Marsiglia said.

Marsiglia's co-worker and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim VonDoloski said that he'll miss Marsiglia's mentoring but he understands why he's going.

"He's a duty guy," VonDoloski said of Marsiglia. "He is going to stand up and do what he has to, and being in the Reserves, when you're called up you stand and fight. He's somebody who is responsible all the way down the line."

Marsiglia is known in military terms as a "mustang" -- an officer who began in the enlisted ranks. In 1981 he let an Army recruiter "talk him into" being a medic -- "Frankly, because I needed money to go to college" -- but got a direct commission as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps in 1987.

His previous deployments include: Kosovo in 2001, Iraq in 2003, Kosovo in 2006 and Afghanistan in 2009.

He doesn't yet have a deployment date, and is holding off making commitments until after he returns, Marsiglia said.

"I'm not going to shut the door on anything but I am getting to that point where my family has to play a big role in what happens next. When I get back home, I'm pretty much going to be done ... unless I get promoted," Marsiglia said.

