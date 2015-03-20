300 more Michigan National Guard troops deployed to help fight COVID-19

U.S. Army Spc. Mustansir Husain, assigned with Task Force Spartan COVID Vaccination Testing Team for the Michigan Army National Guard, prepares a COVID-19 vaccination in Lake Ann, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

LANSING,Mich. (Tribune News Service) — Almost 300 additional members of the Michigan National Guard will be deployed starting Sunday to expand COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts.

The additional soldiers and airmen will assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services administer the vaccine and test for coronavirus.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers , adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs , said in a press release the deployment "will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic."

"The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease," Rogers said.

As of Saturday the Michigan National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to residents, MDHHS said in a news release.

(c)2021 The Detroit News

Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.