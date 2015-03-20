3 ships, more than 4,000 sailors and Marines and lots of hugs: A homecoming in Norfolk

Ella Sullivan had waited her whole life to meet her father – all eight days and ten hours of it.

Before they met, Seaman Lane Sullivan endured a tackle and hug from his wife, Raegan, as he stepped off the USS Bataan on Saturday morning in Norfolk.

The couple hugged for a long time before they walked back down the pier and she introduced him to his daughter.

Sullivan couldn’t take his eyes off Ella, cradling the infant while friends and families gathered in the shadow of the USS Mesa Verde, another part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group that had sidled up to the pier less than an hour earlier.

“They say when you first see your baby you have this instant bond, but you don’t know what that’s like until it happens,” Sullivan said.

More than 4,000 sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan, the Mesa Verde, and the USS Carter Hall arrived home at Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday after a seven months at sea. Dozens of wives and girlfriends with babies huddled near the ship, waiting for sailors to disembark while hundreds packed the end of the pier to welcome the sailors home.

The Bataan group was deployed to areas around the Middle East and the Mediterranean and participated in operations and exercises like Eager Lion, a weeklong series of simulated military responses that included 24 countries.

The homecoming was pushed up a few days over concerns about Hurricane Maria, which is now forecast to move closer to the East Coast.

Ella arrived early too – her due date had been today. Raegan Sullivan said she was glad Ella made her debut in time for the homecoming.

“I don’t look like a whale anymore,” she said with a laugh.

The couple met at boot camp graduation and got to know each other at the Navy’s aviation training schools in Pensacola, Fla. They married in November.

Raegan Sullivan, a Navy aviation technician, had been anxiously waiting for her husband to get home from their first deployment apart.

“It helped being pregnant because he was kind of with me and kind of not.”

She was worried she wouldn’t recognize him after seven months apart, but she had no problem picking him out of the line of sailors walking up the pier in dress whites.

Lane Sullivan said he was looking forward to nothing more than relaxing with his family. But there was one more priority on Saturday for the young sailor originally from California: Finding a good steak.

