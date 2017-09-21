3 rescued, 1 dead on boat that went missing in Hurricane Maria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 21, 2017
MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says a woman and two children were rescued from a boat that went missing off Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, but a man died aboard the vessel.
The Coast Guard in Miami said in a statement that a British Royal Navy helicopter hoisted three people Wednesday night from the capsized vessel. It had sent a distress call Wednesday saying it was disabled and adrift in seas with 20-foot (6-meter) waves and 100 mph (160 kph) winds near Vieques, Puerto Rico.
The Coast Guard says the dead man's body was not retrieved and that the boat capsized.
The search included an HC-130 search plane, a fast response cutter, the USS Kearsage amphibious assault ship and Navy helicopters.
The names of those on the vessel were not released.
