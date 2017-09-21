3 rescued, 1 dead on boat that went missing in Hurricane Maria

The Coast Guard was searching for the vessel Ferrel, which lost communication with watchstanders Wednesday, Spet. 20, 2017, after reporting that they were disabled and adrift. Two adults and two children were aboard the Ferrel when it went missing. The Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and British Royal Navy were all assisting in the search.

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says a woman and two children were rescued from a boat that went missing off Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, but a man died aboard the vessel.

The Coast Guard in Miami said in a statement that a British Royal Navy helicopter hoisted three people Wednesday night from the capsized vessel. It had sent a distress call Wednesday saying it was disabled and adrift in seas with 20-foot (6-meter) waves and 100 mph (160 kph) winds near Vieques, Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard says the dead man's body was not retrieved and that the boat capsized.

The search included an HC-130 search plane, a fast response cutter, the USS Kearsage amphibious assault ship and Navy helicopters.

The names of those on the vessel were not released.