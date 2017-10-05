3 Green Berets killed, 2 wounded in Niger ambush

An Army Green Beret with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) practices patrolling techniques with Nigerien soldiers during Exercise Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, Feb. 28, 2017.

Three U.S. special operations troops were killed and two wounded in an ambush in Niger on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The soldiers were attacked on a routine patrol while training troops from the West African country, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement Thursday.

“We can confirm reports that a joint U.S. and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger,” the statement said. It did not provide further details on the incident, but said officials were working to confirm “facts on the ground” and would release more information when available.

Three Green Berets were killed and two others wounded, military officials speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press. The injured soldiers were taken to Niger’s capital city of Niamey and were in stable condition, said the officials, who had not been authorized to speak publicly.

The attack reportedly happened north of Niamey, near the Mali border, where Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb militants have conducted cross-border attacks before. The Nigerian-based Boko Haram terrorist group also conducts frequent attacks inside Niger.

Namatta Abubacar, an official in Niger’s Tillaberi region, told Reuters that five Nigerien soldiers were among the dead.

Niger is a key strategic location for Western counterterrorism efforts in west Africa. U.S. and other Western forces, including Germany, are deployed to the region to support local forces with training, advice and assistance, including intelligence operations, in their battle against extremists.

“One aspect of that is training, advising and assisting the Nigeriens in order to increase their ability to bring stability and security to their people,” AFRICOM said.

The U.S. is building a base in the city of Agadez in central Niger, from which it plans to launch drone flights. The military has long used a separate facility near Niger’s capital to conduct unmanned surveillance flights.

The death Wednesday marks the first American combat fatality in the mission with the Nigerien armed forces.

The ambush comes as the White House considers further loosening criteria for carrying out airstrikes against terrorist targets. If implemented, that could expand the number of places where U.S. forces can conduct strikes and enable missions targeting lower level “foot soldier” terrorist targets.

While the U.S. routinely conducts airstrikes against militants in Somalia and Libya, such attacks so far have not been conducted against groups operating in western Africa.

In Niger and surrounding countries, AFRICOM efforts have largely centered on attempts to bolster indigenous forces leading the fight against Boko Haram and al-Qaida affiliates.

