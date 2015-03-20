2nd airman makes plea agreement in child sex abuse case
By RANDALL CHASE | Associated Press | Published: October 6, 2017
DOVER, Del. — A second Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Court records show a change-of-plea hearing is scheduled Wednesday for 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia.
Washington is charged with sex abuse of a minor and sex trafficking of a child.
Another airman, 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty last week to sex abuse of a minor. He faces up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 3.
The two were arrested after the girl told a social worker in March that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.
Court records indicate that the girl had a troubled home life and often lived on the street.
