$274 million approved for Hampton Roads military construction projects

Hampton Roads would see $274 million in brick-and-mortar military construction projects next year under legislation approved this week by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.

The nine projects, ranging from an aircraft maintenance building to military housing to a ship repair training facility, make up 76 percent of all the military construction projects proposed for Virginia, according to information provided by Rep. Scott Taylor, who serves on the committee.

Taylor, a Virginia Beach Republican who took office in January, requested eight of the nine projects slated for southeast Virginia.

“Working on this bill has been one of my most important tasks since coming to Congress,” he said.

The projects are part of $88.8 billion in funding recommended by the committee for military construction and veterans affairs. The legislation, which still must be approved by the full House, is for projects in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The projects slated for Hampton Roads include:

$73 million – Portsmouth ship repair training facility.

$41 million – replace hazardous materials warehouses in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

$36.3 million – bachelor enlisted personnel quarters in Yorktown.

$34.7 million – magazine recap at Naval Station Norfolk’s Chambers Field.

$34 million – aircraft maintenance instructional building at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

$29.3 million – intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations facility expansion at Dam Neck Annex to Naval Air Station Oceana.

$23 million – special operations training facility, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

$2.6 million – electrical upgrades, Joint Expeditionary Base.

The legislation also includes $88.8 million for construction elsewhere in Virginia, including Fort Pickett, Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Meyers-Henderson and the Pentagon.

