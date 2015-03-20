20th Engineer Brigade welcomes new leaders ahead of deployment

Col. Patrick J. Sullivan and Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Brennan took command of the 20th Engineer Brigade during a ceremony Friday, July 13, 2018, at Fort Bragg, N.C. They then immediately cased the unit's colors for an upcoming deployment. Sullivan and Brennan took command and responsibility from Col. Marc F. Hoffmeister and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronaldo E. Jordan.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The 20th Engineer Brigade is deploying to the Middle East with a new set of leaders.

Col. Patrick J. Sullivan and Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Brennan took the helm of the brigade Friday at Fort Bragg and immediately cased the unit’s colors for their deployment.

Approximately 120 soldiers will soon embark on a nine-month rotation in support of Operations Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, which is focused on the Middle East.

The deployment is the culmination of months of preparation that took place as the brigade — the largest active-duty engineer brigade in the Army — also supported worldwide and domestic contingency missions and near constant deployments of subordinate units spread across seven military installations.

Sullivan and Brennan took command and responsibility from Col. Marc F. Hoffmeister and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronaldo E. Jordan.

Hoffmeister had led the 20th Engineer Brigade and its approximately 4,000 soldiers since July 2016. Jordan had been the brigade’s senior enlisted leader since September 2016.

The deployment is not unlike watching children go off to college on their own, Hoffmeister said.

“This is not an easy time to step away,” he said.

But Lt. Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, who oversaw the change of command, said the two former leaders had prepared the unit well.

LaCamera, the commanding general of the 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, said Hoffmeister and Jordan should be proud of their tenures in command.

He reeled off a lengthy list of accomplishments for the brigade, which includes four battalions and numerous separate engineer companies.

In the past two years, the brigade deployed 33 independent combat and construction units to missions around the globe. Hoffmeister and Jordan increased readiness and lethality at the unit and individual levels. And they created an identity of “strong, fit and highly motivated warrior athletes” through a brigade-wide fitness program, the general said.

That culture of excellence has spurred individual soldier and unit-wide successes, LaCamera said. And it set up the brigade to be a leader in Army physical fitness.

At the same time, LaCamera noted that the brigade activated, relocated or deactivated numerous subordinate units.

“There’s no moss growing on this organization,” he said.

Hoffmeister, who noted the unit already has soldiers in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, said the brigade’s success can be attributed to its soldiers and leaders.

“In all things, they excelled,” he said. “Sometimes because of me. Sometimes in spite of me.”

“I have been blessed to stand among the ranks of these soldiers and these leaders for the last two years,” Hoffmeister added.

The colonel said the reach and influence of the brigade is immense, going well beyond the boundaries of Fort Bragg.

“This brigade is the center of the Center of the Universe,” he said, noting a common Fort Bragg nickname. “You are making a global impact as we speak.”

Hoffmeister will next serve as assistant commandant at the U.S. Army Engineer School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. And Jordan will retire after a 31-year Army career that also began in the 20th Engineer Brigade.

LaCamera praised both men ahead of the ceremony, presenting them with Legions of Merit and honoring their wives.

“You have big shoes to fill,” the general told Sullivan and Brennan. “And a few challenges ahead of you.”

While passing the brigade colors to Sullivan, LaCamera said he relayed a simple message.

“The only thing our soldiers deserve is good leadership,” he said. “If we have good leadership, we can solve any problem.”

Neither Sullivan nor Brennan are strangers to Fort Bragg or the 20th Engineer Brigade. They have had numerous assignments with the brigade and in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Sullivan previously deployed in support of operations in Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan. And Brennan has served in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.



