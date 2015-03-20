$20K reported stolen from Ohio veterans group

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is investigating a report of thousands of dollars missing from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3660.

A sheriff’s office report indicates officials at the VFW suspect two former employees of taking the money, however no arrests have been made in the case. A complaint filed Jan. 27 with the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section cites about $24,000 in missing money from instant bingo game sales at the post in the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office report was filed on Jan 18. Deputy Wendy Donovan says in the report she met with officials from the VFW post who told her bags with raffle ticket money had gone missing.

“When an employee opens a bag of tickets, they are responsible for their own bag,” Donovan says in the report. “They are supposed to log the bag in when opened and the log them out once they are sold out and then make the money drop.”

The deputy said the officials alleged many bags of the former employees weren’t logged correctly.

While authorities investigate, Randy Ark, a Clark County veteran’s advocate, said stealing from a VFW or any veterans organization is wrong.

“It just seems like there’s nothing sacred anymore,” he said.

The groups allows veterans who served the country a way to be around each other and it’s a special place, Ark said.

“They try to do good for the community, they try to do good for veterans that are part of the organization and care for the families when things happen,” Ark said. “It’s just a shame that people feel they need money so badly that they take it from other people that need it.”

Veterans deserve better, he said.

“It’s disheartening to me that some, I’m not saying all people but some, they just don’t respect,” Ark said. “They don’t think about that. They don’t look at that veteran and try to empathize or see where he’s been. At least sympathize a little bit.”

