2017 trial set for man accused in improvised explosives case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 22, 2016
PHOENIX — An October 2017 trial has been set for a Syrian man charged with supplying components of improvised explosive devices to a jihadist group in Iraq that mounted attacks against the U.S. military.
Ahmed Alahmedalabdaloklah has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
He is accused of supplying the group with IED components that were used against U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
The FBI said his fingerprints were found on items uncovered during the 2006 discovery of one of the largest IED caches in Iraq.
The U.S. government determined that the materials seized were associated with IED attacks in which U.S. forces suffered casualties.
The indictment said certain parts in IEDs that were used against the U.S. military were manufactured by a company headquartered in Arizona.
