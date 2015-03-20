20 military medical workers helping Riverside hospital with coronavirus surge

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) — Twenty U.S. defense department medical personnel have been sent to help Riverside University Health System — Medical Center handle the continuing surge of coronavirus patients, Riverside County officials said Friday, Jan. 8.

The team consists of active-duty physicians assistants, nurses, and respiratory care practitioners from the Army and Air Force and is part of a state request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support hospitals statewide, a county news release states.

"Riverside County hospitals have been stretched well-beyond their licensed capacities to treat a record number of patients," Bruce Barton, the county's emergency management director, said in the release. "These resources are critical to help our region treat more of our residents and get through this hospital surge."

Like other hospitals in the county and state, the county-run medical center in Moreno Valley is grappling with ever-rising numbers of COVID-19 patients. Cafeterias, storage rooms and other spaces have been converted to handle the influx, which is stressing doctors and nurses.

The 439-bed hospital, which normally has 350 patients a day, has been averaging 450, and the hospital has opened up another 121 beds, according to hospital CEO Jennifer Cruikshank.

Besides the help from the military, the hospital is getting "traveler" nurses from the state who work on 6- to 12-month contracts.

As of Thursday, Jan. 7, Riverside County had more than 204,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,189 deaths blamed on the virus. More than 1,600 COVID-19 patients were in county hospitals as of Wednesday, including 364 in intensive care.

___

(c)2021 The Press-Enterprise (Riverside, Calif.)

Visit The Press-Enterprise at www.PE.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

