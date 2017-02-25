2 World War II-era grenades found, nursing home evacuated
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 25, 2017
CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. — Two World War II-era grenades have been found in a suburban New York nursing home resident's refrigerator, prompting an evacuation.
The Journal News reported the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home was evacuated Friday afternoon while police searched the facility and the 91-year-old resident's car for any additional explosives.
Clarkstown police say no other devices were found during the search.
The two grenades were removed by the Rockland County sheriff's bomb squad. The bomb squad will X-ray them to see if they're live.
Residents were allowed to return within hours.
Authorities say the man who owned the grenades was out of the nursing home for medical treatment at the time.
Information from: The Journal News
