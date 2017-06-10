2 US servicemembers killed in Afghan commando attack

Afghan National Army soldiers wait for transport on July 8, 2012, at a base in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, where two U.S. servicemembers were killed by an Afghan soldier on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. servicemembers were killed in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday when an Afghan commando opened fire on them, a local official said.

The incident happened in the Achin district in Nangarhar province, where U.S. forces have been helping Afghan troops battle a local branch of the Islamic State group and Taliban militants, provincial spokesman Attahullah Khogyani told Stars and Stripes.

Khogyani said two other American servicemembers were wounded and the Afghan attacker was fatally shot.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that a member of the group managed to infiltrate Afghan forces and carry out the attack, which he said killed four Americans. The Taliban are known to exaggerate casualty numbers.

A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan said they were aware of the incident and would release more information “when appropriate.”

So-called green-on-blue attacks, when Afghan security officials attack international troops, have happened frequently throughout the 16-year war in Afghanistan.

In March, three U.S. troops were wounded in Helmand province when an Afghan soldier who pledged loyalty to the Taliban opened fire on them.

Saturday’s deaths bring the total number of U.S. servicemember deaths in Afghanistan this year to six.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

