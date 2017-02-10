2 leaders at Womack Army Medical Center suspended
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 10, 2017
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Officials at Fort Bragg say the commander and senior enlisted leader of Womack Army Medical Center have been temporarily suspended pending an investigation.
The Fayetteville Observer reported that a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps said Col. Lance C. Raney and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael T. Stoddard have been temporarily suspended from their positions. Information on the investigation and who is conducting it was not immediately released Friday.
Raney spoke Thursday at a ribbon cutting for the medical center's new pharmacy annex.
As of Friday, Col. Johnnie Wright Jr. is now the acting commander of the hospital. Wright is deputy commander for clinical services at Womack.
Raney has commanded the hospital since January 2016.
