2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with homicide
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 26, 2016
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide.
Media report that police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officials said both suspects are based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656.
It wasn't clear whether the suspects had attorneys. No further information was immediately available.
