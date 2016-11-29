2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged in woman's disappearance
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2016
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the disappearance of another soldier.
The Army post announced the military charges Tuesday against Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson and said both are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division.
The Army said they are charged in the disappearance of Pfc. Shadow McClaine of the 101st and are confined, pending a preliminary hearing.
The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle said Williams-McCray is McClaine's ex-husband. She disappeared two months ago and her car was discovered abandoned in a Nashville parking lot.
