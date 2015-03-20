2-day employment event planned for Fort Bragg spouses in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Fort Bragg spouses can get career advice and meet with potential employers during a two-day event that begins Wednesday.

An estimated 45 potential employers and service organizations are expected to participate in the event, hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes program.

The Military Spouse Career Event will start with a networking reception at 6 p.m., according to officials. A hiring fair will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Both events will be held at Fort Bragg's Iron Mike Conference and Catering Center on Reilly Road.

Elizabeth O'Brien, director of the Military Spouse Program at Hiring Our Heroes, said the event would be the first the program has hosted on Fort Bragg to focus squarely on spouses.

She said spouses face unique challenges to employment, with military moves often forcing them to leave careers behind and move to locations where they have little or no network.

Hiring Our Heroes aims to fix that, she said, by encouraging networking among spouses and others in the community while also helping spouses to better communicate their skills through their resume.

During the event, O'Brien said Hiring Our Heroes will relaunch the organization's online resume builder, Career Spark, that's aimed at helping spouses build their resumes by highlighting volunteer work and closing employment gaps.

Hiring Our Heroes was founded six years ago to help veterans and transitioning service members find jobs.

O'Brien said it wasn't very long after that the organization realized that military spouses had unique needs.

"Their needs are very different," O'Brien said. "Their needs for employment are just different, and their backgrounds are different."

The military spouse program continues to grow, she said. And events similar to that on Fort Bragg will be held at 25 different military installations this year.

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

