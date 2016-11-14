2 charged after ammo reported missing from Camp Shelby
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 14, 2016
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Two Mississippi National Guard members face charges for allegedly taking ammunition from Camp Shelby.
News outlets in Hattiesburg report that 23-year-old Adam Spiers of Carriere and 26-year-old James Lofton of Beach were arrested Sunday.
Each is charged with one count of embezzlement/theft of government property.
It was not immediately clear whether either is represented by an attorney. Forrest County Jail records show the men were not in the jail Monday night.
Forrest County sheriff's deputies were called to the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center about missing ammunition.
Sheriff's department spokesman Nick Calico says investigators recovered the ammunition and returned it to the training site.
