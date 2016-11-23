2 arrested in connection with Fort Polk soldier's death

LEESVILLE, La. — Two Leesville residents have been arrested in connection with the death of a Fort Polk soldier missing since September.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says 40-year-old Wanda Gordon and 27-year-old Tobias Williams each face one count of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Bond for each was set at $3 million. It's unknown if either is represented by an attorney.

The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Jonathan Ellis, of Leesville, and an active duty service member stationed at Fort Polk. He was reported missing Sept. 23.

KPLC-TV reports Gordon and Williams were identified as persons of interest. Gordon refused to cooperate, but Craft says Williams led detectives to where he said Ellis' body was disposed. Cadaver dogs later found human remains.