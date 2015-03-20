2 Army National Guard members sentenced in gun sales scheme

Two members of the California Army National Guard who admitted selling weapons to an undercover agent believing they were destined for the drug war in Mexico were sentenced Monday in federal court.

U.S. District Judge James Lorenz sentenced Andrew Reyes of La Mesa to one year and a day in custody, and Jaime Casillas was given credit for time served.

Both pleaded guilty in January to one charge of dealing in firearms without a license. Reyes also pleaded guilty to three charges of unlicensed transportation of firearms.

Court records say Reyes sold an AK-47 rifle and three AR-15 rifles between September 2014 and March 2015 to an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent working undercover and posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel.

Casillas sold a .40-caliber pistol and an AR-15 to the agent in August and October 2014, according to court records.

The two were arrested in April 2015. Federal authorities said some of the items they sold were military-issue, and some were purchased in Texas then resold to the undercover agent.

Authorities said they were also accused of selling military equipment from the California National Guard, including gun magazines, ammunition, ballistic vests and the ceramic shields that go inside the vests.

Casillas was accused of boasting to the undercover agent that he could procure such items, and the investigation began. The transactions totaled some $15,000, authorities said.

Initially the two were charged with selling other equipment such as protective body armor and ammunition, but those charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Reyes had served in the Marines before enlisting in the California Army National Guard in 2008. Casillas joined the Guard in 2011.



———

©2016 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.