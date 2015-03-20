185th chooses Finch as new Vice Wing Commander

Col. Sonya L. Finch has been chosen to serve as vice wing commander at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Tribune News Service) — Col. Sonya Finch has been chosen to serve as vice wing commander at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.

She will replace Col. Stephanie Samenus, who recently accepted a position as the Chief of Human Capital at the newly created NGB-Space Operations with the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Both Finch and Samenus are among the first women in the Iowa Air National Guard to be promoted to senior leadership positions at the 185th.

Finch had been serving as the 185th's Mission Support Group commander, managing the activities of the wing's security forces, civil engineering, military personnel and logistics readiness squadrons, the communications and services flights and the contracting and environmental management office.

A rated KC-135 fuel tanker pilot, Finch has been a member of both the Iowa Army and Air National Guard after her commissioning through the Army ROTC program at the University of Northern Iowa in 1999. Before returning to Sioux City in 2020, Finch had been serving as Director of Staff for Air at the Joint Forces Headquarters at Camp Dodge and flying remotely piloted aircraft at the 132nd Wing in Des Moines.

Samenus began her military career with the Navy Reserve in Sioux City before joining the Air National Guard in 1998. She served in various capacities at the 185th, including the unit's Support Group commander, before her promotion to vice commander.

