15 military families at Joint Base Lewis-McChord file lawsuit over poor housing conditions

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Fifteen military families have filed a lawsuit against the private company that manages housing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., claiming water leaks and mold growth in their homes was allowed to thrive because of inadequate maintenance and has left them with medical problems and damaged property.

A total of 51 plaintiffs consisting of military members, their spouses and children filed the lawsuit May 6 in Pierce County against Lewis McChord Communities LLC and its parent company Lincoln Military Housing, as well as 50 people and organizations listed under the names John or Jane Doe because their names are not known to the plaintiffs, according to the court documents.

The John or Jane Doe defendants are described as those people, companies and employees who have performed work at the homes.

Lincoln officials responded in a statement that they are aware of the lawsuit and are “fully committed to ensuring our residents live in a safe and healthy environment every day.”

“[Lincoln] is committed to putting the readiness of military families first. LMH, along with our Army partner, ensures every home meets common habitability standards and is fit for occupancy at move-in and beyond. We encourage any resident with a concern to reach out to us directly or seek advocacy through the [base] Military Housing Office.”

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Public Affairs Office said officials there are also aware of the litigation and will monitor it closely.

“JBLM is fully committed to ensuring that our nation’s most valued resource -- its military service members and their families -- have access to safe, quality, and well-maintained homes and communities on DOD installations,” said Joseph Piek, a base spokesman.

The lawsuit is one of more than a dozen filed in local and federal courtrooms in the last five years. Lincoln also has ongoing litigation with military families related to housing at Naval Base San Diego, Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms in California. Other bases where families have filed lawsuits include MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Hood and Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, and Fort Meade, Md.

Most of the lawsuits have been filed within the last two years, after a Reuters news investigation exposed the extent of the sometimes dangerous conditions families face in military housing, including exposure to lead, asbestos and mold, and the pest and rodent infestations that were exacerbated by slow or delayed maintenance.

In that time, Congress has created new reforms on housing, such as a tenant bill of rights, and the Defense Department has pledged more oversight over the companies that manage base housing. Leadership of the private companies also went before Congress beginning in February 2019 and said they would do better.

“Over two years later, we still receive calls from clients crying about Lincoln Military Housing's continued mismanagement of their properties. Lincoln Military Housing continues to utilize practices that result in water damage and microbial/mycological [mold] contamination, which gave rise to this lawsuit,” said Cynthia Park, an attorney with Park Chenaur and Associates and co-counsel for the military families.

In some of the other lawsuits Lincoln is fighting across the country, Park said they’ve taken a derivative immunity approach, which argues that they are immune to lawsuits brought by tenants.

“Rather than take responsibility, Lincoln Military Housing attempts to absolve themselves of any wrongdoing and in the meantime continue to win government contracts for development of military housing, where the company continues to cut corners and potentially endanger military service members and their families,” she said.

The families included in the Lewis-McChord lawsuit lived in base housing between April 2016 and January 2020, according to court documents. The families said mismanaged water intrusion into their homes led to mold growth that caused symptoms including watery eyes, blurred vision, fatigue, nasal congestion, body aches, headaches, static shock, extreme thirst and cough.

These symptoms are consistent with hazardous exposure to microbial and mycological contaminations and water and moisture intrusion caused by “not only a combination of known design defects and construction deficiencies but also defendants’ improper, substandard and incomplete maintenance, management, investigation, and response to the defective and deteriorated building components in the subject property units,” according to the court documents.

Lincoln addressed these claims in a statement that said the company uses “industry-leading water intrusion and mold management practices and protocols.”

“We treat all reports of water intrusion or mold as an emergency request, and we thoroughly investigate all resident concerns, including those related to water intrusion or mold, to ensure that they are immediately and appropriately addressed,” Lincoln said.

Plaintiffs are asking for compensation for an amount to be proven at trial that includes past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment in life, past and future wage loss and calculated interest. They also requested reimbursement of attorney fees. A trial is scheduled for May 2022.

Last year, Lincoln announced a $71 million project to renovate the interior and exterior of 429 homes at Lewis-McChord. The project began in November and included converting carports to garages and new electrical panels, plumbing, air conditioners and flooring. In a separate multi-year project, Lincoln said it built more than 140 new homes and renovated 3,100 existing homes.

In 2002, the company began to manage housing at the base, where it supports about 5,000 families. Across the U.S., Lincoln manages about 36,000 military homes.

Lewis-McChord is a joint military base led by the Army with about 40,000 service members, including active duty, National Guard and Reserve members.