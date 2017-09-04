14 Arkansas guardsmen hurt in crash while preparing for hurricane relief efforts

CABOT, Ark. — Fourteen soldiers with the Arkansas National Guard have returned to duty after being injured during a convoy crash involving eight military vehicles preparing to travel to Texas to aid in hurricane relief efforts.

Arkansas National Guard spokesman Maj. Will Phillips told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the vehicles were traveling to Camp Robinson when the crash occurred Sunday.

Arkansas state police said the 14 injured soldiers were taken to three separate hospitals, but none had life-threatening injuries. Trooper Liz Chapman said an object fell off the back of the lead convoy vehicle, and the vehicle behind it could not stop in time, leading to a chain reaction.

