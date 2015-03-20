125th Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles will conduct flyover for Players Military Appreciation Day

(Tribune News Service) — The National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing will conduct a flyover of various locations on the First Coast on March 9 to help commemorate The Players Championship’s Military Appreciation Day.

With most of the other elements of The Players annual salute to the military are curtailed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the flyover by four F-15 Eagles will continue one of the most popular traditions — and share it with the rest of the area via a flyover route that will include takeoff at Naval Station Mayport at 11:57 a.m. and flyovers along the Atlantic Coast to Ponte Vedra Beach and over the 17th green of the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, up the 18th fairway, west along the St. Johns River to NAS Jacksonville, then over downtown before landing at Jacksonville International Airport.

The Eagles are due to reach the TPC Sawgrass at noon, NAS Jacksonville at 12:03 p.m. and downtown Jacksonville at 12:05 p.m. Residents along those routes are encouraged to go outside and view the formation as it passes.

Over the last year, the 125th Fighter Wing have played a crucial role in Florida’s COVID-19 response, with more than 580 airmen on duty at community-based testing sites, assisted living facilities, airports and food banks. The Wing personnel have provided more support that includes testing, screening, food distribution and traffic control support. Currently, there are 100 personnel activated across the entire state.

“The 125th Fighter Wing, Home of the Thunder, is extremely proud to perform the flyover for military appreciation day in honor of our fellow service members and community of supporters.” said Col. Matthew J. French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, in a statement.

“This year’s flyover will be even more meaningful as it’s an opportunity to show our gratitude to all of our Florida National Guardsmen, first responders and medical providers that are serving locally at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, bringing peace and calm to our families, friends and neighbors throughout Jacksonville and across this great state.”

The 125th Fighter Wing executes a diverse mission set with more than 1,600 citizen-Airmen assigned to 25 units, operating across seven geographically separated locations.

In addition to its F-15 air superiority mission, citizen-Airmen provide experienced CV-22 operations and maintenance support to critical Air Force Special Operations Command missions from Hurlburt Field, operate counter-space systems at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, provide joint force-communications from MacDill Air Force Base, and deliver rapid engineer, heavy construction and repair capability, as well as combat weather forecasting, from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 125th Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles will conduct flyover for Players Military Appreciation Day

