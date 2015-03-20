11th ADA Brigade headquarters will deploy to Middle East with a new commander

The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s headquarters will be deploying to the Middle East with a new leader.

Col. Issac “Ike” Gipson assumed command of the Imperial Brigade on Sept. 13. He replaced Col. Shana E. Peck, who had been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Aug. 11 in Otero County in New Mexico.

Gipson and brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Albright will lead about 75 soldiers from the brigade headquarters on a deployment to the Middle East.

The headquarters element will leave in the next couple of weeks and will serve in a mission-command role.

While deployed, these soldiers will oversee about 1,500 soldiers across the Middle East from three Patriot battalions, including the 11th Brigade’s own 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

Gipson, a 43-year-old from Biloxi, Miss. was originally scheduled to take command of the 11th Brigade next summer but was told by the Army that he would be taking over the job about nine months early.

“It is an honor and a privilege to command at any level,” Gipson said. “It is especially humbling to be able to walk in the steps of those you think so highly of.”

Gipson said his immediate priorities are to make sure that the brigade headquarters remains on its “glide path” to deploy and has a successful mission overseas.

The new 11th Brigade commander also wants to make sure that 5-52 ADA continues to train, will be ready to deploy to the Middle East later this year and will have a seamless transition replacing sister unit 2-43 ADA.

Most recently, Gipson served as the assistant chief of staff for operations-forward for the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command in the Middle East. Prior to that, he was a student at the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala.

Gipson has longstanding ties to Fort Bliss. His most recent tour at the post was in 2003-04 when he served as the aide to the commanding general, now retired Lt. Gen. Michael Vane. He also served as a battery commander with 5-52 ADA from September 2001 to June 2003.

In addition, he attended his officer basic course and the captains career course at Fort Bliss earlier in his career.

Gipson said he is confident the brigade headquarters has been well-trained and is ready for its mission.

“When the nation calls for a premier air defense force, it is very likely to call on the 11th Brigade with all its combat capabilities,” Gipson said.

The 11th Brigade has performed a similar mission-command role in the Middle East several times, most recently from January to October 2015 under the command of Col. Alan Wiernicki.

Albright, the brigade’s senior enlisted soldier since June 2016, is also confident the headquarters element is ready for its upcoming mission.

“We have been training hard,” said Albright, 44, from Chewelah, Wash. “The soldiers are ready. The brigade staff is ready.”

Lt. Col. Bruce Bredlow, the brigade’s deputy commander, will serve as the commander of the brigade’s rear element – the soldiers and units who remain home during the deployment.

