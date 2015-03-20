1 stationed at JBLM severely hurt, 1 arrested after shooting, deputies say

One man stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was seriously wounded and another was arrested after an accidental shooting Saturday at a Parkland apartment, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

The men had been playing with pistols when the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 155th Street Court East about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma with a gunshot wound, Troyer said.

Troyer said the man was in critical condition. A call to hospital spokespeople was not immediately returned.

The 22-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail late Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault.

A JBLM spokesman is working to confirm whether the two are stationed at the base.

The men, along with other people with firearms training, were dry-firing pistols in the apartment and training laser sights on one another, Troyer said.

The 22-year-old put his pistol’s laser sight on a couple of people in the apartment before training it on the 23-year-old.

The 22-year-old pulled the trigger, not knowing there was a round in the chamber, and shot the 23-year-old.

“He’s had hours of training with a firearm,” Troyer said. “He should know better.”

The 22-year-old performed CPR on the shooting victim until paramedics arrived, Troyer said.

