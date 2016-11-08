1 dead, 3 injured in possible shooting near voting site
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 8, 2016
AZUSA, Calif. — Authorities say one person is dead and three are injured following reports of a shooting near a Los Angeles-area polling site.
Police say a person with an assault rifle began firing at arriving officers who returned fire before taking cover near a park.
Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina says one person was dead on arrival Tuesday, two people were airlifted to hospitals and a fourth was being treated. He was unable to say whether the four people had been shot.
Elections officials say one of the polling sites has reopened. Voters were being urged to seek nearby polling places.
An elementary school that's also a polling place was on lockdown.
The motive of the shooting was unknown and it was unclear if it had anything to do with the election.
No arrests have been made.
