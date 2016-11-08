1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near California voting site

AZUSA, Calif. — Someone with an assault rifle killed one person and wounded two others Tuesday near two Los Angeles-area polling sites that were locked down as a result.

The suspect then began shooting at arriving officers who returned fire before they took cover near a park, Azusa police Chief Steve Hunt said.

One person was down at the front door of a home but Hunt couldn't immediately say whether that person was the shooter.

Police Officer Jerry Willison said the person was believed to be dead.

Elections officials say one of the polling sites later reopened. Voters were being urged to seek nearby polling places.

The motive of the shooting was unknown and it was unclear if it had anything to do with the election.

"It's still too early to tell," Hunt said. "It appears to be concentrated on the residential side, not the polling station."

No officers were hurt.

Hunt said police were looking for a female suspect. He did not know if she had been wounded or killed in the exchange of gunfire with police.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man and police could not immediately clear up the confusion.