US soldiers involved in 2 car accidents in Germany

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Two separate accidents involving U.S. soldiers in Germany occurred within a few hours of each other on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in serious injuries for one soldier.

The first happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, when a 20-year-old servicemember lost control of his vehicle in Eschenbach, near the U.S. Grafenwoehr Training Area, after hitting ice on the road. The soldier was driving with his fiancee, with summer tires on his Ford Focus, when the car skidded toward the left of the road, and struck a tree. The soldier had life-threatening injuries, but his fiancee had only minor injuries.

According to the German police report, 15 firefighters came to the scene of the crash. Damage was estimated at 15,000 euros.

The second crash occurred early Thursday, when a 27-year-old soldier was driving on NEW2, coming from Parkstein toward Huetten. The soldier was trying to pass on the icy road, but lost control of his Ford Escape and drove off the side of the road into a traffic sign and several trees. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a clinic in Weiden.

Damage was estimated at 10,000 euros.

Stars and Stripes reporter Martin Egnash contributed to this story.

kloekner.marcus@stripes.com

