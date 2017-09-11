US soldiers in Germany run to remember 9/11

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. soldiers in Germany ran on Monday to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

More than 1,200 soldiers, family members and civilian employees on base participated in the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria 9/11 Freedom Run.

“The soldiers run so we never forget the American citizens who will never run again because of the terrorist attack,” said 1st Sgt. Michael Toolin, with USAG Bavaria. “This isn’t just to remember the soldiers who lost their lives in the war on terrorism, but to remember the first responders and ordinary American citizens who did extraordinary things.”

There were no winners named in the 5K, and many units ran in formation, calling cadence to motivate themselves and the crowd of onlookers.

egnash.martin@stripes.com

@Marty_Stripes